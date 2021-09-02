Advertisement
Sports

College football 2021: Here are the best games to watch in Week 1

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) rolls out on a passing drill
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s (9) debut leading the Crimson Tide offense is among the best games to watch in Week 1 of the college football season.
(Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Each week, the Los Angeles Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox

Two tortured teams from 2020 get an early start on making things right.

Stanford vs. Kansas State (Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m., FS1

The Pac-12’s first shot to build the league’s overall résumé.

Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network

The Ducks are heavy favorites, but the Bulldogs have the firepower to hang.

Fire up the grill

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Atlanta), 12:30 p.m, ABC

Don’t miss Bryce Young’s debut as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

The Hoosiers were a fun story last year, but reality could come quickly here.

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas, 1:30 p.m., Fox

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas debut could be spoiled by Billy Napier’s feisty Cajuns.

Night-game buzz

Oregon State at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1

This future “Alliance” game could get wild if the defenses don’t show up.

No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC

These schools feel like they should be rivals by proximity. This rare matchup is a treat.

No. 16 Louisiana State at UCLA, 5:30 p.m., Fox

The Rose Bowl now sells alcohol. LSU fans may empty the taps by halftime.

After dark

Nevada at California, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nevada’s “Air Raid” should give Justin Wilcox’s defense plenty of stress.

Brigham Young vs. Arizona (Las Vegas), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The Cougars invade Allegiant Stadium looking to ruin Jedd Fisch’s Arizona debut.

Utah State at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

This one may go until midnight. These two offenses may throw it 100 times.

Sports
J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

