College football 2021: Here are the best games to watch in Week 1
Each week, the Los Angeles Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.
Kegs and Eggs
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox
Two tortured teams from 2020 get an early start on making things right.
Stanford vs. Kansas State (Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m., FS1
The Pac-12’s first shot to build the league’s overall résumé.
Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network
The Ducks are heavy favorites, but the Bulldogs have the firepower to hang.
Fire up the grill
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Atlanta), 12:30 p.m, ABC
Don’t miss Bryce Young’s debut as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
The Hoosiers were a fun story last year, but reality could come quickly here.
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Steve Sarkisian’s Texas debut could be spoiled by Billy Napier’s feisty Cajuns.
Night-game buzz
Oregon State at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1
This future “Alliance” game could get wild if the defenses don’t show up.
No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC
These schools feel like they should be rivals by proximity. This rare matchup is a treat.
No. 16 Louisiana State at UCLA, 5:30 p.m., Fox
The Rose Bowl now sells alcohol. LSU fans may empty the taps by halftime.
After dark
Nevada at California, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nevada’s “Air Raid” should give Justin Wilcox’s defense plenty of stress.
Brigham Young vs. Arizona (Las Vegas), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
The Cougars invade Allegiant Stadium looking to ruin Jedd Fisch’s Arizona debut.
Utah State at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network
This one may go until midnight. These two offenses may throw it 100 times.
