U.S. Open live updates: Garbine Muguruza outlasts Victoria Azarenka

Garbine Muguruza yells and pumps her fist after scoring a point against Victoria Azarenka
Garbine Muguruza reacts after scoring a point against Victoria Azarenka on Friday at the U.S. Open.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
NEW YORK — 

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won an third-round U.S. Open matchup between a pair of two-time Grand Slam singles champions on Friday, outlasting Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both women also spent time ranked No. 1 in the world.

Muguruza, seeded No. 9, and Azarenka, seeded No. 18, have had difficulty staying at the top since their Grand Slam triumphs.

Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 but gave birth to a son, Leo, in December 2016 and soon afterward became embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Billy McKeague. She was not permitted to take Leo out of California — where she was living then — and decided to limit her travel and competition rather than leave him behind. Azarenka, who has since moved to Florida, won custody of her son. She was a finalist at the U.S. Open last year and lost in three sets to Naomi Osaka.

Sports

Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and won Wimbledon in 2017 but won only one tournament in 2018 and one in 2019. She has rarely done well on the hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and she said it meant a lot to her to reach the fourth round here for only the second time in her career.

“It’s always a Grand Slam where I’m struggling,” Muguruza said during an on-court interview. “This year so far it’s working and I just want to keep going.”

Muguruza committed 24 unforced errors and hit 34 winners. Azarenka committed 30 unforced errors and hit 23 winners.

“I’m very happy to have played before an amazing crowd,” Muguruza said. “After the whole year playing without crowds, this is amazing.”
Sports

In the day’s first match, No. 12 seed Simona Halep of Romania — also a two-time Slam singles champion — advanced with a 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 19 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. The quality of play in the tiebreaker was remarkably good and thoroughly entertaining for the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“I have nothing to lose,” Halep said of her attitude coming into the match. “Finally, I am in the fourth round, after three years.”

