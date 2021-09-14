Photos: Swell time at the WSL Finals

Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title and Gabriel Medina of Brazil claimed his third during high surf at the Rip Curl World Surf League finals on Tuesday at Lower Trestles.

It was the first time the WSL decided its world champions in a one-day, winner-take-all format involving the top five women’s and men’s surfers based on the season points standings.

Moore was seeded directly into the final match, where she beat Australia’s Tatiana Weston-Webb to defend her world title.

Medina, who ended the regular season with a huge points lead, beat third-seeded Filipe Toledo of Brazil in the men’s final. Toledo had eliminated Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil, the second seed.

Moore and Medina each won $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses.

Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore lost the day’s first match, ending her shot at a record eighth women’s world title.

The narrow stretch of beach, featuring cobblestones that create some of the best waves in California, was packed with a large crowd.

After a weather delay on Monday, the WSL finals were set for a southern swell bringing in six- to eight-foot waves.

A reported shark siting during the second heat and again before the women’s final heat put the competition on a brief hold.

Seven-time WSL champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia waxes up her board before her match with Johanne Defay, of France, in match 1 at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Fans of seven-time WSL champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia hold signs while watching her match with Johanne Defay, of France, at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Johanne Defay, of France, eats a banana and rests after beating seven-time WSL champion Stephanie Gilmore, of Australia, at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Conner Coffin, of Santa Barbara, warms up before his match with Morgan Cibilic, whom he defeated, but went on to lose to Filipe Toledo at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Young fans wearing Conner Coffin hats watch their favorite surfer, Conner Coffin, of Santa Barbara, compete against Morgan Cibilic, whom he defeated, but went on to lose to Filipe Toledo at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

A large crowd gathers around Conner Coffin, of Santa Barbara, to get autographs after he defeated Morgan Cibilic, but lost to Filipe Toledo at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Sally Fitzgibbons, of Australia, thanks the crowd after she was defeated by Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, amid large waves at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Filipe Toledo, of Brazil, is hugged by his wife, Ananda Marcal, before his match with fellow countryman Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, who went on to win his third World Surf League Championship Title amid double-overhead waves at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Former WSL world champion Italo Ferreira, of Brazil, soars high over a big wave while competing against fellow countryman Filipe Toledo in the third match at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Former WSL world champion Italo Ferreira, of Brazil, prays alone in the ocean after losing to fellow countryman Filipe Toledo in the third match at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Five-time WSL world champion and olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, of Hawaii, is cheered on by young fans as she heads out of her locker room to compete against Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, whom she beat to win her fifth World Surf League Championship Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Five-time WSL world champion and olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, of Hawaii, turns off the top of a big wave as she surfs her way to her fifth World Surf League Championship Title over Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Five-time WSL world champion and olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, of Hawaii, is carried up the beach after winning her fifth World Surf League Championship Title over Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Five-time WSL world champion and olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, of Hawaii, gets a hug and lei from her mother, Carol Lum, after winning her fifth World Surf League Championship Title over Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Filipe Toledo, of Brazil, does a turn on a big wave while competing against three-time WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, who went to win his third World Surf League Championship Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Three-time WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, does a backflip on a big wave, much to the delight of fans, as he beats fellow countryman Filipe Toledo to win his third World Surf League Championship Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

Three-time WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, celebrates pulling off a big aerial maneuver, much to the delight of fans, as he beats fellow countryman Filipe Toledo to win his third World Surf League Championship Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

A large crowd cheers as three-time WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, celebrates after beating fellow countryman Filipe Toledo to win his third World Surf League Championship Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.

A large crowd cheers as three-time WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, celebrates beating fellow countryman Filipe Toledo to win his third World Surf League Championship Title amid large waves at the Rip Curl WSL Finals Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente.