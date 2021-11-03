Advertisement
Share
Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID, reports say

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on during an NFL football game.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
GREEN BAY, Wis. — 

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts to a play.

Rams

Commentary: The line from the Von Miller trade to Aaron Rodgers in Denver

The trade for Von Miller will bolster the Rams’ push to reach the Super Bowl and could also help the Broncos land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement