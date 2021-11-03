Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID, reports say
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.
NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.
Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.
Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.
The trade for Von Miller will bolster the Rams’ push to reach the Super Bowl and could also help the Broncos land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.