CFP rankings: It’s Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State as top four remain same
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.
There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.
Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.
Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wake Forest
11. Baylor
12. Mississippi
13. Oklahoma
14. Brigham Young
15. Wisconsin
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Pittsburgh
19. San Diego State
20. North Carolina State
21. Arkansas
22. Texas San Antonio
23. Utah
24. Houston
25. Mississippi State
