CFP rankings: It’s Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State as top four remain same

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.

Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. Baylor

12. Mississippi

13. Oklahoma

14. Brigham Young

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Pittsburgh

19. San Diego State

20. North Carolina State

21. Arkansas

22. Texas San Antonio

23. Utah

24. Houston

25. Mississippi State