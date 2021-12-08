Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf next week at PNC Championship

Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

It will be his first competition, even in a tournament Woods described last week as the “hit-and-giggle” variety that he can play, since he and his son tied for seventh a year ago in the unofficial event that pairs family members.

The tournament was holding a spot for Woods, and he fueled speculation he might play the Dec. 18-19 event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando when he took full swings with a driver on Saturday and Sunday during his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Advertisement

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” said Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the event.

Woods was driving to a Los Angeles course for a television shoot on Feb. 23 when his SUV crashed through a median and plunged down a hill. Police said he was driving about 85 mph along the winding, coastal road on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Doctors said he shattered the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple places. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

Woods said last week that amputation was considered. He declined to discuss specifics of the crash, saying only “you can read about all that there in the police report.”

The PNC Championship was formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge until it changed the title to be more inclusive.