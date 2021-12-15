Photos: Stephen Curry shoots his way into the record books, sets NBA record for three-pointers

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for three-pointers in a career.
Curry made his 2,974th three-pointer during the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.
Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.
