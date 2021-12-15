Photos: Stephen Curry shoots his way into the record books, sets NBA record for three-pointers

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for three-pointers in a career.

Curry made his 2,974th three-pointer during the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.

Stephen Curry celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry blows a kiss at the fans after scoring a three-point basket during the first half against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th career 3-pointer Tuesday night, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs forward Draymond Green after scoring a three-point basket during the first half against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Stephen Curry celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time as Alec Burks of the New York Knicks looks on. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs former NBA player Ray Allen after Curry made a three-point basket in the first half against the New York Knicks. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Film director Spike Lee, center, claps during a time out in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Comedians Jon Stewart, left, Pete Davidson, second from left, and Chris Rock, right, before the start of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates a no look pass by Stephen Curry during the second half of a game against the New York Knicks. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Stephen Curry is surrounded by cameras after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry smiles from the bench after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry makes faces from the bench after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots his record-breaking 3-point basket during the first half against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

