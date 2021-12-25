Photos: Lakers lose to Brooklyn Nets at newly named Crypto.com Arena

Share
LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in Christmas contests, but that meant little to a team that officially welcomed the Crypto.com Arena era with its fifth consecutive loss Saturday.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gary Coronado spent the holiday capturing some of the biggest moments of the Lakers’ 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Here are some of his best images of the game.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.