Photos: Lakers lose to Brooklyn Nets at newly named Crypto.com Arena

LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in Christmas contests, but that meant little to a team that officially welcomed the Crypto.com Arena era with its fifth consecutive loss Saturday.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gary Coronado spent the holiday capturing some of the biggest moments of the Lakers’ 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Here are some of his best images of the game.

Fans stand outside Crypto.com Arena before the start of Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James gestures before playing the Brooklyn Nets. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, center, has his shot blocked by Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, top right, during the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Darren Collison (21) fights for a loose ball with Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, center, is fouled as he drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets forwards Bruce Brown, left, and James Johnson in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker drives to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre’ Bembry in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James scores in front of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers players (from left) Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard sit on the bench against the Brooklyn Nets. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton fights for a loose ball with Lakers forwards Carmelo Anthony, left, and LeBron James in the second half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony grabs a rebound next to Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton in the fourth quarter. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, tries to stay in front of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden during the second half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates making a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, has a slam-dunk attempt blocked by Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton late in the fourth quarter. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)