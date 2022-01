Ohio State and Utah treated the sports world to a thriller of a game in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, with the Buckeyes prevailing 48-45 in a comeback victory over the Utes.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Wally Skalij and Luis Sinco captured some of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their top photos here:

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba makes a touchdown catch in front of Utah cornerback Malone Mataele late in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is lifted in the air after kicking the winning field goal against Utah in the final seconds of the game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates following the Buckeyes’ victory over Utah. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Ohio State players celebrate following their win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising looks up from the turf after sustaining an injury against Ohio State in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah punter Michael Williams muffs a punt against Ohio St. in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Utah running back Tavion Thomas beats the Ohio State defense to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah running back Micah Benard makes a touchdown catch in front of Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips strips the ball away from Ohio State wide receiver Jason Smith-Njigba while running toward the end zone in the second quarter. Utah recovered the fumble. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah’s Britain Covey returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Ohio State in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising beats the Ohio State defense on fourth down to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)