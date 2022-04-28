UCLA’s offensive line might no longer need help with arrival of transfer Jaylan Jeffers

It might no longer be the thin blue line many UCLA fans feared.

The verbal commitment of Jaylan Jeffers, an offensive tackle from Oregon who tweeted Thursday about his intra-Pac-12 transfer, could fortify what was widely viewed as the Bruins’ primary weakness after losing Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson to the NFL draft.

Jeffers is the second offensive tackle to transfer to UCLA in hopes of immediate playing time, joining Raiqwon O’Neal, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season at Rutgers.

Unlike O’Neal, the 6-foot-5, 291-pound Jeffers, a redshirt freshman, has not played much in college, appearing in only one game with the Ducks. A onetime three-star prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High, Jeffers did not play in 2020 before making his college debut last season. He has four seasons of remaining eligibility and becomes the second Oregon player to transfer to UCLA, after cornerback Jaylin Davies.

Garrett DiGiorgio, Josh Carlin and converted defensive lineman Tyler Manoa have been manning offensive tackle for the Bruins this spring with mixed results. The depth chart figures to remain fluid upon the arrival of Jeffers and O’Neal before fall camp as the Bruins bid to produce another 1,000-yard rusher and protect quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.