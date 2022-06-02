Celtics vs. Warriors in NBA Finals: How to watch, start times and odds

What you need to know: The 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday when the Boston Celtics meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 at San Francisco.

For the Warriors, it is their sixth appearance in the championship series in eight seasons. The Celtics are in the Finals for the 22nd time in franchise history and are seeking their 18th world championship, which should pique the interest of L.A. fans because the Celtics and the Lakers are tied with the most titles at 17.

The Warriors closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the NBA’s Western Conference finals while the Celtics squeaked past the Miami Heat in Game 7 to clinch the Eastern Conference title.

Mike Breen will call the action for ABC, with analysis for Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and sideline reporting from Lisa Salters.

How to watch and stream the 2022 NBA Finals

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco; TD Garden, Boston.

Radio: ESPN Radio (710 AM).

Game 1 betting odds: Golden State favored by 4 points, O/U 212 1/2.

