Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open

Tiger Woods is among the few who can appreciate how the Old Course played in the old days.

His first time playing St. Andrews for the British Open as a pro was in 2000, and on his final day of practice, Woods ripped a driver in relatively benign conditions to the front of green on the 352-yard ninth hole.

Then, swing coach Butch Harmon pulled out a replica of the gutta-percha golf ball from more than a century ago. Woods ripped another driver and then a five-iron just over the back.

Such is the mystique of St. Andrews, particularly the Old Course.

“Even with advancements in technology, this golf course still stands the test of time,” Woods said. “It’s still very difficult, and it’s obviously weather dependent. You get winds like we did today, it’s a hell of a test.”

Amid so much celebration of history this week at St. Andrews, there are rumblings that the Old Course could be exposed as being obsolete. It already uses parts of three other courses to stretch it out to 7,313 yards. And while it’s a par 72 with only two par fives, at least four of the par fours might be reachable off the tee considering how crusty the links are this year.

And the fearsome wind, which along with the bunkers is the great defense of the Old Course, is forecast to be a little more than a wee breeze.

Rory McIlroy still rues a three-foot birdie putt he missed on the 17th hole in the opening round in 2010. He had to settle for a 63. And then the wind arrived, and he shot 80.

Jordan Spieth, who missed the playoff by one shot in 2015 in his St. Andrews debut, raised concerns last week when he said the British Open could be little more than a “wedge contest” if the wind goes on holiday.

The reason it stands up to the modern game? “Because of the weather,” he said. But then he quickly added, “I don’t think it stands the test of time if it’s benign.”

He thought back to the last time, in 2015, when Zach Johnson won the three-man playoff after they finished at 15-under par. That was a Monday finish because of wind delays.

“If the conditions are calm for four days — which I don’t think happens over here — I think that with today’s technology, it becomes a shootout.”