Photos | U.S. Open of Surfing puts on a tubular show in Huntington Beach

Ezekial Lau of Hawaii catches some air on his board on his way to winning the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing.
Ezekial Lau of Hawaii catches some air on his board on his way to winning the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing men’s championship at Huntington Beach on Sunday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
Wesley Lapointe
The U.S. Open of Surfing drew hundreds of fans to Huntington Beach this weekend as many of the top professionals in the sport competed in one of the most prestigious surfing events in the world.

Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Wesley Lapointe captured some stunning images from the event, including photos of Hawaiian winners Ezekial Lau and BettyLou Sakura. Here’s a look at their best images from the U.S. Open of Surfing:

Ezekiel Lau competes in the finals of the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Surfing fans crowd Huntington Beach to watch the finals of the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Joao Chianca of Brazil gets airborne during the Finals of the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Ezekial Lau is hoisted up by supporters after winning the U.S. Open of Surfing men's championship on Sunday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Alice Le Moigne competes in the women's longboard challenger series at the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
Bettylou Sakura of Hawaii celebrates after winning the U.S. Open of Surfing women's title.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Harrison Roach competes in the longboard competition near the Huntington Beach pier at the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
Kaniela Stewart surfs through the Huntington Beach pier during the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Wesley Lapointe

Wesley Lapointe is a photo intern at the Los Angeles Times and a journalism student at the University of Oregon. Before joining the newsroom, he interned at the Statesman Journal as a multimedia outdoor reporter and as a photojournalist at Willamette Week. Lapointe’s work has appeared in outlets including the Washington Post, Vice, Allure, Portland Monthly and Ms. Magazine, and he has been recognized by the International Photography Awards.

