Photos | U.S. Open of Surfing puts on a tubular show in Huntington Beach

The U.S. Open of Surfing drew hundreds of fans to Huntington Beach this weekend as many of the top professionals in the sport competed in one of the most prestigious surfing events in the world.

Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Wesley Lapointe captured some stunning images from the event, including photos of Hawaiian winners Ezekial Lau and BettyLou Sakura. Here’s a look at their best images from the U.S. Open of Surfing:

Ezekiel Lau competes in the finals of the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Surfing fans crowd Huntington Beach to watch the finals of the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Joao Chianca of Brazil gets airborne during the Finals of the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ezekial Lau is hoisted up by supporters after winning the U.S. Open of Surfing men’s championship on Sunday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Alice Le Moigne competes in the women’s longboard challenger series at the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Bettylou Sakura of Hawaii celebrates after winning the U.S. Open of Surfing women’s title. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Harrison Roach competes in the longboard competition near the Huntington Beach pier at the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Kaniela Stewart surfs through the Huntington Beach pier during the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)