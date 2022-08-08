Photos | U.S. Open of Surfing puts on a tubular show in Huntington Beach

Share
The U.S. Open of Surfing drew hundreds of fans to Huntington Beach this weekend as many of the top professionals in the sport competed in one of the most prestigious surfing events in the world.
Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Wesley Lapointe captured some stunning images from the event, including photos of Hawaiian winners Ezekial Lau and BettyLou Sakura. Here’s a look at their best images from the U.S. Open of Surfing:
