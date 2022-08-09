‘The Voice’: Collector’s book celebrates the life of Vin Scully

Los Angeles lost one of its greatest treasures recently when longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died at age 94. Vin was more than the voice of the Dodgers, he was an icon whose impact on Los Angeles and on sports throughout the country has been felt for many years.

Times readers voted him the top sports personality in Los Angeles history. Sixty-seven years behind the microphone, starting in Brooklyn, will do that for you.

Vin was known for his kindness, sense of humor and ability to see things on the field others could not. He was a welcome guest in our home be it on radio or television. Perhaps his greatest gift was to say volumes by not saying anything at all. Let the crowd tell the story.

Relive the life of Vincent Edward Scully with our book “The Voice,” through the eyes of the Los Angeles Times award-winning writers and photographers. It’s a treasure-trove of stories you might never have heard, or stories you’ve read but forgotten. There are even segments where readers get to tell everyone what Vin Scully meant to them.

