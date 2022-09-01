Sports

Photos | All Eyes on Serena

Alexis Ohanian, center, and fans cheer for Serena Williams during her match against Anett Kontaveit at the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday in New York.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Times Photography Wire Services
In what could be the final tournament of the decorative career of Serena Williams, many celebrities have come out to watch and support the 23-time Grand Slam event winner. Williams is competing in singles and also in doubles with her sister Venus.

Tennis fans and Spike Lee, right, cheer on Serena Williams, of the United States, as she plays Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
Lindsey Vonn reacts during the first-round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic.
(Elsa / Getty Images)
President Clinton, center, and Ruth Westheimer, right, watch play between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Zendaya watches the second-round match between Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman, center, watches Serena Williams in the first round.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Commissioner Roger Goodell took time out from running the NFL to take in Serena Williams’ second-round match.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
Anna Wintour, right, talks with a friend before watching play between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
Billie Jean King, right, attended the second-round match.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Tiger Woods, right, greets Venus Williams during the second round at the U.S. Open.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
