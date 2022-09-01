Photos | All Eyes on Serena

Share
In what could be the final tournament of the decorative career of Serena Williams, many celebrities have come out to watch and support the 23-time Grand Slam event winner. Williams is competing in singles and also in doubles with her sister Venus.
