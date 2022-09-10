Photos | Champions crowned at World Surfing League finals

The World Surf League witnessed history Thursday on the shores of San Clemente, with Stephanie Gilmore winning a record eighth WSL women’s title and Felipe Toledo taking his first men’s title.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben captured the scene from San Clemente as many of the world’s top surfers converged on the Orange County coastal town to showcase their high-flying surfing skills. Here’s a look at some of his best images:

A lone surfer walks carefully across the cobble-stones at sunrise to surf next to the Rip Curl WSL Finals contest area at Lower Trestles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Brisa Hennessy is illuminated by the sunrise while riding nicely shaped waves in the first match against Stephanie Gilmore. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A young surf fan inspects a crab that washed up on the cobble-stones at sunrise while attending the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kanoa Igarashi of Huntington Beach does a slashing turn during a match at the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Italo Ferreira of Brazil gets some big air during his first match at the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of fans line the cobblestone-lined beach to watch the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Robinson of Australia slashes high on a wave at the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stephanie Gilmore looks curiously at the fin of a dolphin swimming near her during a match at the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stephanie Gilmore celebrates beating five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore for her eighth world championship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of fans line the beach to watch the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stephanie Gilmore is carried up the beach as she celebrates her eighth world title. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Filipe Toledo of San Clemente, the top-ranked surfer in the world, competes in the championship match of the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Filipe Toledo celebrates beating Italo Ferreira to win the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans cheer as Filipe Toledo competes in the championship round of the WSL Finals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Filipe Toledo wipes away tears while getting a hug from his father, Ricardo, after winning the world title. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)