Photos | Champions crowned at World Surfing League finals

The World Surf League witnessed history Thursday on the shores of San Clemente, with Stephanie Gilmore winning a record eighth WSL women’s title and Felipe Toledo taking his first men’s title.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben captured the scene from San Clemente as many of the world’s top surfers converged on the Orange County coastal town to showcase their high-flying surfing skills. Here’s a look at some of his best images:
Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.