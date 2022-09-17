Quarterback Bo Nix’s big day helps No. 25 Oregon take down No. 12 BYU

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 Brigham Young on Saturday.

The triumph extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third longest in the nation.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards in nine carries. Tight end Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.

Advertisement

Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the Associated Press top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks, mustering just 61 rushing yards.

The Ducks (2-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 victory at home over Eastern Washington last weekend.

Nix ran two yards for a touchdown to give the Ducks an early lead. Camden Lewis added a 28-yard field goal, and Oregon led 10-0 after the opening quarter.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reaches across the goal line to score one of his three rushing touchdowns. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

Isaac Rex hauled down a pass from Jaren Hall for a 28-yard touchdown for BYU early in the second. Oregon answered on the next drive when Nix found Troy Franklin with a 50-yard pass to get close, then ran in on another two-yard keeper to make it 17-7.

Nix fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson in the end zone to give Oregon a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.

Nix added a six-yard keeper early in the second half, and he hit Ferguson with a nine-yard scoring pass to make it 38-7. Ferguson has four touchdown catches this season.

Ty Thompson replaced Nix late in the third quarter.

BYU closed to within 38-14 on Hall’s 18-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kody Epps, a former Santa Ana Mater Dei High standout. It was Epps’ first touchdown as a Cougar.

BYU intercepted Thompson’s pass on the Oregon 30-yard line and then was helped by a pass-interference call, leading to Hall’s two-yard scoring pass to Chris Brooks. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Nix returned on Oregon’s next series, and the drive was capped by Lewis’ 25-yard field goal to make it 41-20.

Saturday’s game was the first between two ranked teams at Autzen Stadium since 2018.

Ducks defensive lineman Taki Taimani (55) puts pressure on Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

The takeaway

BYU: The Cougars were short-handed because of key injuries. Starting wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney remained out. Nacua’s status was a game-time decision because of a sore right ankle. The Cougars were also without starting defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner. Jake Oldroyd missed a 38-yard field-goal try in the opening half, his third consecutive miss. BYU was 5-0 against Pac-12 Conference teams last season.

Oregon: BYU honored Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in an offseason accident, by running out of the tunnel with an Oregon flag with Webb’s No. 18. Oregon now leads the series with BYU 4-3. The last meeting between the teams was in 2006 at the Las Vegas Bowl, a 38-8 victory for the Cougars.

The last time

Saturday’s game was the first at Autzen Stadium between the teams since a memorable meeting in 1990. The unranked Ducks upset No. 4 BYU 32-16 in a meeting that featured two big-name quarterbacks: Oregon’s Bill Musgrave threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. BYU’s Ty Detmer was sacked five times. It was one of just three losses for the Cougars that season.

Up next

BYU: The Cougars host Wyoming next Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks visit Washington State next Saturday.