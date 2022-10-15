MLB playoffs: It’s Marsh Madness as Phillies oust Braves, advance to NLCS

Ex-Angel Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Saturday.

Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history and Bryce Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NLDS 3-1 over the World Series champion Braves.

“We had ups and downs during the season, just like any other club does, but they knew that they were going to come out of it at some point and start winning again,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “And we did.”

The Phillies will face either the San Diego Padres or the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Padres held a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers going into Game 4 of their NLDS matchup Saturday night.

Atlanta’s loss meant Major League Baseball hasn’t had a repeat champion since the New York Yankees won three straight World Series titles from 1998 to 2000.

“Like I told them, the goal when we leave spring training is to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Until you win the division, you don’t have a chance to do anything special because you never know what’s going to happen, you don’t know what team’s going to get hot, what things have to go right for you to go deep into the postseason. And we got in. It didn’t happen for us this year.”

Philadelphia finished in third place in the NL East, 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season, but is hitting on all cylinders under Thomson. He took over for the fired Joe Girardi and transformed a team that was 22-29.

“We just got off to a little bit of a slow start and kind of spiraled, and May was a really tough month. It was a really tough schedule,” Thomson said. “Then once we hit June, the schedule kind of lightened up a little bit and we started winning, and guys started getting confidence and believing that they could win and believing that, OK, now this is the team that we thought we were. And just kept going.”

And the Phillies used a dose of Marsh Madness to keep the party rolling in October.

Heck, call it Mash Madness, as the Phillies turned Citizens Bank Park into a cozy home bandbox for the second consecutive game — and with another fired-up, towel-waving crowd along for every long ball.

After Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat on a three-run shot in a Game 3 win, it was Marsh’s turn in the second inning to hammer his own three-run homer in Game 4.

Braves starter Charlie Morton was hit on his pitching elbow by Alec Bohm’s single traveling 71.9 mph to lead off the inning. After being checked, Morton gave up a single to Jean Segura and hung a 2-2 curveball that Marsh, the No. 9 hitter, launched deep into the right-field seats for a 3-0 lead.

Marsh, 24, is known as much for his stringy hair and ZZ Top-esque beard as he is for being one of the top young players on the Phillies. Marsh, who also doubled in the fourth inning, was acquired from the Angels in August just ahead of this season’s trade deadline. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski swung another deadline deal with the Angels that got them Game 4 starter Noah Syndergaard, also known for his long locks.

The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh hits a three-run homer in the second inning. Philadelphia acquired Marsh from the Angels in August. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Hey, it will be easy for the Phillies to let their hair down and party.

Reliever Brad Hand was one of six Philadelphia pitchers and got the win.

Syndergaard, bumped from the rotation at the end of the season, wasn’t asked by Thomson to do much other than keep the Phillies in the game. Maybe go unscathed once around the order. Syndergaard delivered with three strikeouts in three innings in a brief throwback to his commanding “Thor” days with the New York Mets.

Orlando Arcia hit a solo shot off him in the third to make it 3-1.

Realmuto then hustled his way into postseason history.

He connected to lead off the third inning against reliever Collin McHugh. The ball hit the angled portion of the wall beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. stood in right field watching the play and didn’t start running toward the ball until Realmuto was well past first base. Realmuto, who runs extremely well for a catcher, made a headfirst slide into the plate, well ahead of the relay.

With that, it was bedlam inside the park, as a sellout crowd of 45,660 was deliriously cheering, every sense tingling that there wasn’t going to be a Game 5.

Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto is fired up after scoring on his inside-the-park home run during the third inning. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Nope. Just Game 3 of the NLCS back in Philadelphia on Friday.

Harper hit a solo homer in the eighth, the second of the series for the reigning NL most valuable player.

It seemed fitting that the trio of Phillies sluggers who form the heart of the franchise put the game away in the sixth. Hoskins, Realmuto and Harper all had RBI singles that made it 7-2 and a series clinch a mere formality.

Morton walked out to the mound for the start of the third inning but could not get loose. He was replaced by McHugh. Morton entered 5-0 with a 0.73 earned-run average in five career elimination games, four starts.

Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit solo homers for the Braves.