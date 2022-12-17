Advertisement
Practical Move beats three Bob Baffert horses to win Los Alamitos Futurity

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Practical Move and jockey Ramon Vazquez.
Jockey Ramon Vazquez rides Practical Move to victory in the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity on Saturday.
(Benoit Photo via Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Trainer Bob Baffert has won some incarnation of the Los Alamitos Futurity 13 times and he had three of the five horses in Saturday’s Grade 2 $200,000 race at the Orange County track. So, it makes sense he would up the number to 14, especially since he had the heavy favorite Arabian Lion in the race.

But, in spite of what everyone figures will happen, they still run the races and in the end Baffert’s former longtime assistant Tim Yakteen won the race as Practical Move pulled away in the stretch to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

The Los Alamitos Futurity, which started at Hollywood Park, has been the springboard to many great horses but Saturday it went to a horse winless in four starts.

Sports

It was the last Kentucky Derby qualifying points race in Southern California in 2022, even though the three Baffert horses were ineligible to win Derby points because of the trainer’s two-year ban from Churchill Downs because of the positive drug test of Medina Spirit, provisional winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit was later disqualified, which is disputed in litigation.

On Thursday, Baffert’s attorneys filed suit against Churchill Downs to reverse the second year of his suspension at the company’s tracks. Unless there is a change, Baffert’s horses are ineligible to win Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Earlier this year, faced with the same restrictions, Baffert transferred his Derby horses to Yakteen so they could qualify for the world’s most recognized race.

On Saturday, Fort Bragg went to the lead in the 1 1/16-mile race with Arabian Lion, the 2-5 favorite, close by. But it was clear by the far turn that Arabian Lion didn’t have anything and Practical Move assumed the lead at the top of the stretch and then finished strongly.

Practical Move, under jockey Ramon Vazquez, paid $23.20 to win and $11.80 to place. There was no show betting, although with Arabian Lion finishing out of the money, it could have been a small windfall for the track if show betting were allowed. Carmel Road was second, followed by Fort Bragg, Tall Boy and Arabian Lion.

World Cup

“I’m surprised because we were going up against the king (Baffert), but I’m not surprised because my horse was doing really well,” Yakteen said. “That it all worked out is just fantastic. … This one’s really special because Bob is a good friend and we have a great relationship.

“I hate to take him down, but it ended up that I got the better of him [Saturday] as he usually gets the better of me. We’re just going to give the horse a breather and regroup and go from there.”

The Southern California gets racing season gets going in earnest on Dec. 26 when Santa Anita starts its marathon six-month season.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

