Super Bowl LVII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sam Farmer breaks down what the Super Bowl teams will need to address in the big game:

CHIEFS CONCERNS: Patrick Mahomes is running in ski boots, and two weeks is not a lot of time to nurse that ankle back to some semblance of health. His receivers are banged up too. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s facing a juggernaut in the Eagles. This isn’t the underdog Philadelphia team that stunned the NFL by winning it all five years ago. This is a machine, with the best offensive line in football, and a devastating defensive front that set a franchise record with 70 sacks. The back end of that Philadelphia defense is smothering. The Eagles push open huge holes for that ground game, and Jalen Hurts can sit back and pick apart defenses.

Advertisement

EAGLES CONCERNS: Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is a wrecking ball who can line up inside or outside. Even for that Philadelphia offensive line, he’ll create problems. Mahomes is Mahomes, even when he’s hurt. He’s a magician. Give Andy Reid time and he’s the best in the business at drawing up a plan, yet he’s 1-2 in Super Bowls with a couple of losses to Tom Brady, so ... The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and experience counts for something. Travis Kelce has had another tremendous season and he’ll put stress on a defense. But if the Eagles play the way they can play, they will be extremely tough to beat.