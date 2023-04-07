Masters resumes in Round 2 after brief weather delay

Jason Kokrak hits his approach shot on the fourth hole at Augusta National during the second round of the Masters on Friday. Later inclement weather suspended play for a brief period.

After play was suspended 21 minutes because of inclement weather at Augusta National, the second round of the Masters has resumed Friday afternoon.

Play had been suspended at 12:07 p.m. Pacific time, and the grounds were evacuated.

The wind had started to pick up and storm clouds were closing in, although there was not any significant rain. That is forecast for Saturday.

It is not unusual for foul weather to interrupt the Masters.

Heading into this year’s tournament, there had been rain in 47 of the first 86 Masters, with eight days postponed. Four of those days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day: 1936, 1938, 1939 and 2003.

The last time the Masters spilled into a Monday was 1983.

Each of the last four years, adverse weather led to schedule adjustments.

Last year, the start of play on Thursday was delayed a half-hour. On Saturday in 2021, afternoon play was suspended for 1½ hours. That’s when eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama admitted that he spent part of the delay sitting in his car and playing games on his phone.

On two days during the 2020 Masters, inclement weather affected the tournament. On Thursday morning, play was suspended for three hours and play was cut short for darkness that evening. And because some of those opening rounds had to be finished on Friday, darkness again came into play that night.

And in 2019, the year Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket, play was suspended for lightning on Friday for about a half-hour. And on Sunday, in anticipation of foul weather, the rounds started earlier — the first at 7:30 — players were grouped in threesomes, and groups started on both No. 1 and 10.