NFL under fire as California, N.Y. investigate hostile work allegations

California and New York attorneys general announced Thursday they are beginning an investigation into the National Football League, focusing on claims of workplace discrimination and a hostile environment more than a year after dozens of former female employees disclosed negative experiences working within the organization.

The probe will examine allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and race discrimination in potential violation of state and federal laws, according to a joint statement released by California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James.

The states have subpoenaed the NFL, which has offices in New York and California, for relevant information.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta said. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

No employee should suffer in a hostile work environment, James said.

“No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable,” she said.

Representatives for the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The announcement comes more than a year after more than 30 female employees shared their experiences of working at the NFL with the New York Times in a sweeping investigation claiming the organization overlooked them and left them feeling demoralized, despite promises to improve working conditions for women in the league and the overall culture.

The NFL has found itself in legal troubles over the years. One lawsuit filed against the NFL alleged race discrimination targeting a Black female employee and sexual harassment of a female wardrobe stylist. Last month, a former female manager filed an employment discrimination lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging age, sex and gender discrimination and a hostile work environment.

In 2022, the congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform launched a yearlong inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, concluding the owner established a “culture of fear” within the team and attempted to interfere with the investigation.

“Despite reports and allegations of abuse perpetrated by both players and male staff, allegations that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist,” Bonta and James said in the statement.