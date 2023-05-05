Advertisement
Santa Anita-based Skinner becomes fourth horse to scratch from Kentucky Derby

Skinner works out at Churchill Downs on Thursday
The colt Skinner works out at Churchill Downs on Thursday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 

The number of Southern California runners in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby shrank once again Friday morning when Skinner was scratched. Trainer John Shirreffs informed the racing office at Churchill Downs that the colt had an elevated temperature.

On Thursday, Practical Move was scratched by trainer Tim Yakteen when the horse had a fever. A fever is not a dangerous condition in horses but is often a symptom of another condition such as a virus or infection. Trainers routinely and often take the temperature of a horse. In the case of Practical Move, he wasn’t interested in his feed bucket, which is always a sign there is something going on with a horse.

Reincarnate, trained by Yakteen, will be the only horse regularly stabled in Southern California to run in the Derby. Because there were only three horses on the also eligible list, there will be 19 starters in the race.

Sports

Mandarin Hero, runner-up to Practical Move in the Santa Anita Derby, made the starting field on Thursday when the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. after two of his non-Derby horses died suddenly in the last week. He was scheduled to run Lord Miles in the Derby.

The fourth horse to scratch this week was the Japanese import Continuar, who his trainer said was not fit to run in the race.

Sports

Skinner was originally not in the Kentucky Derby field based on points. But when Wild on Ice was injured during training and subsequently euthanized, it opened a spot for Skinner. Shirreffs said he would not bring the horse to Kentucky unless he was guaranteed a spot in the race. However, no one expected there to be four scratches. The last time that happened was 2015, when the field was supposed to be 22 horses.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

