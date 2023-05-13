Letters to Sports: Lakers’ run about dumb luck? Pay the King some respect

The Los Angeles Lakers simply proved to be too big, too long, too deep and too determined to lose to the once great, fine-tuned and unstoppable scoring machine known as the Golden State Warriors. Even with the loss of Dennis Schroder, the Lakers just kept coming!

It was if a Ferrari ran into a bulldozer on too narrow a highway. There was just no way of getting around it and too much to overcome. So, the fancy sports car returns to its garage in the Bay Area while the Lakers‘ SUV will be trucking to the Rockies!

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

Michael, LeBron, Kareem and Magic. All the great ones have one thing in common: When it comes to the biggest of games, they hoist their teammates on their shoulders, and carry them to victory. Witness LeBron’s layup after layup. He knew what it took to win and he kept driving to the hoop — 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists. Numbers of a champion.

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

Props to Lakers coach Darvin Ham who masterfully used lineup changes and substitutions to hand coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors their first playoff loss to a Western Conference team in years.

Best regards,

Russell Hosaka

Torrance

The Lakers defeating Minnesota in the play-in game for the seventh seed: Good.

The Lakers defeating Memphis in the divisional round: Better.

The Lakers handing a Steve Kerr-coached Golden State team its first loss in a nontitle playoff series ever: Priceless.

Ken Blake

Brea

Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss can thank one thing for the Lakers’ surprisingly good playoff performance: Dumb luck. After four years of making all the wrong moves (except signing Austin Reaves as an undrafted free agent) they have stumbled upon a winning combination. The true test will be keeping this group together after the season ends!

Mike Gamboa

Buena Park

The coronation of King Charles on May 6 didn’t sway me. LeBron James is the true King.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Without going into a long soliloquy on why it is totally preposterous for Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to receive rings if the Lakers win the title this year, I will merely quote the great William Shakespeare when I say that all this is “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood

Lonnie Walker IV. His name tells the whole story: It was the fourth game of the series. He has No. 4 on his jersey. He showed up big in the fourth quarter.

Mark Sherwin

Los Angeles

Congrats on the feature article on Lonnie Walker IV. His performance that day in the fourth quarter against Golden State was the spark that carried the Lakers to victory. Now if we could get The Times to stop burying sports news on the back of the California section.

Richard T. Smith

Woodland Hills