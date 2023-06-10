Advertisement
Letters to Sports: PGA should be ashamed of itself after LIV merger

Dustin Johnson follows through on a tee shot during the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston on Sept 4.
(Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)
While I appreciate Sam Farmer’s reporting, I respectfully disagree when he writes: “Professional golf’s brief but intense battle is over.” If anything the PGA has only switched sides in this battle and is now in conflict with American values. The PGA has entered into a partnership that is profoundly un-American. The Saudis are brutally anti-democracy and are anti-human rights, particularly when it comes to women, LGBTQ+ and minorities.

The list could go on and on. It’s true the U.S. has a strategic interest in cooperating and partnering with Saudi Arabia but that is strictly about national security interests. The PGA capitulation of American values, at this cultural level, is indefensible. The PGA should be ashamed of itself and should immediately abandon this despicable partnership.

John Leddy
Venice

Much has been made of Saudi “sportswashing.” The PGA and LIV are now using the dry cleaners.

Reeve Rickard
Burbank

Apart from the shock of the sudden merger of golf’s two entities, maybe we should just be saying, “Thank you.” Maybe once and for all we can all just admit and accept that in sports all that matters is the cash. Everyone can feign moral indignation about the Saudi human rights history, but we all know people will still tune in to their favorite sport. The Saudis will make some donations and hold the Kashoggi Memorial and everyone will forget the inconvenient moral issues.

Jeff Heister
Chatsworth

I get it. Pro golf is a commercial enterprise and everyone wants to make money. But at what cost? If the deal included the LPGA, would players have to wear hijabs now and floor-length skirts? Would they be allowed to drive to their events?

Bart Braverman
Indio

The U.S. Open is coming to L.A. I was planning to go — no longer, and no more weekend watching. I respected the Tiger/Rory led refusal to sell their values, which the PGA has now done. So how does a player and husband explain to his wife that his employer sees her as a second-class citizen, who is not allowed to speak freely, that abuses human rights, but it’s OK because ... look at the money. A sad day for golf and integrity.

Mark Meador
Los Angeles

Much has been written about the merger between the PGA and the Saudi LIV Golf. What hasn’t been discussed is what will golf tournaments look like in the future. Will there be three rounds or four? Will the PGA dress code be observed? Will players be part of teams like LIV? Will the number of tournaments played in the United States be reduced? Let’s get some answers.

Mike Cornner
Porter Ranch

As a longtime golfer and fan of pro golf, I’m through with the PGA … will not be watching or attending any PGA events, and I don’t think I’m the only one.

David Tempest
Mar Vista

Don’t attack Clayton Kershaw

After reading all the nasty comments directed toward Clayton Kershaw in last week’s letters section, I was shocked and disgusted. These people missed the most important thing Kershaw was saying. He is in no way anti-LGBTQ+. He is against anyone who bashes any other religion. Do you people not get that? Clayton is a proud Christian and his faith is the basis for all the wonderful things he and his wife have done through their foundation. Kershaw is not “stuffing” Christianity down anyone’s throat. Shame on those who attacked a man for expressing his opinion without personally attacking anyone.

Bruce Olson
Upland

After reading the letters section last week, it’s painfully obvious that the Dodgers and most sports franchises have forgotten one key element in being successful in business. Don’t mix politics and religion in what you sell. Know your customers and give them what they want. I know for sure what the company wants and the customer wants is the same thing every single game. A win.

Dan Roman
Tarzana

It was depressing to see such misguided invective hurled at Clayton Kershaw and the Christian Faith and Family event in most of the letters published by The Times last Sunday. This day was already celebrated in 2019 in the stadium before COVID-19 and was somehow misplaced in the last few years — long before most had even heard of the bigoted Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

I also recall that the Dodgers honored Black Lives Matter on opening day of 2020 with a bold “BLM” stamped onto the pitching mound. Did anyone complain?

The sad reaction of so many readers only underscores why we need a Christian Faith and Family day now more than ever.

Brian Robinette
Van Nuys

Bad move

Dave Roberts continues to make the most inane and baffling decisions regarding his pitchers. After Tuesday’s night collapse at Cincinnati, Roberts let Noah Syndergaard continue to pitch into the third inning despite it being clear to everyone else that Syndergaard could not get anyone out. No lead is safe with Roberts as the manager. The front office must fire him.

Brian Gura
Redondo Beach

The Syndegaard experiment is over — dead! Please designate him for assignment. And trade for a bonafide closer. The bullpen by committee experiment is dead. When you score 14 runs in 15 innings and are on track to lose both games, you’ve got to right the ship.

Mike Schaller
Temple City

Noah Syndergaard is living proof that baseball is a hard game to master. Noah came to the Dodgers with the best intentions combined with an excellent work ethic. Noah showed up early to camp, ready to work with the Dodger coaches to improve his game. Noah declined to participate in the World Baseball Classic so he could better prepare for the season.

Noah should be celebrated for his work ethic and intense desire to succeed, not derided for the level of performance that he was able to achieve.

Mike Maracci
Redondo Beach

What a whiff

It was a pleasant surprise to read a positive column by Dylan Hernández about the Dodgers. However, his statement that Cody Bellinger was a key contributor to the Dodger offense last year misses the mark even more than a Joey Gallo swing.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

Pro tip

You could make your headline writer’s job easier by saving your June 4 story, “Ohtani’s four hits not enough as Angels lose,” and just replace “four hits” with whatever Shohei does that day.

R.C. Price
San Clemente

Anthony Rendon accurately states that the Angels organization “sucked for so long.” And like so many other over-the-hill free agents the Angels have signed through the years, Rendon is not part of the solution, but part of the problem.

Mike Vail
San Clemente

Change the ticket prices

Read the room (Re: “A quest to bring golf to the masses”). Have you not checked the prices for tickets to U.S. Open? Fans have been squeezed for their entertainment dollars. Golf is a lifestyle, a culture. Tiger Woods has tried attracting more inner city fans through his foundations. He has grown the game. Try renovating the costs of the game.

Howard Mationg
Gardena

In closing

Due to the wildfires in the Northeast, the Belmont Stakes is considering canceling the final leg of the Triple Crown over concerns for the health and safety of the horses. For once in my life, I have nothing funny to say.

Barry Smith
Thousand Oaks

