2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club: Full coverage

For the first time in more than 75 years, Los Angeles is hosting a major golf tournament.

The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, with 156 golfers looking to conquer the 7,421-yard North Course for a winner’s take of $3.6 million out of a $20-million purse.

Several players competing at the U.S. Open were born in raised in Southern California, including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.