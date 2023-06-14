2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club: Full coverage
For the first time in more than 75 years, Los Angeles is hosting a major golf tournament.
The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, with 156 golfers looking to conquer the 7,421-yard North Course for a winner’s take of $3.6 million out of a $20-million purse.
Several players competing at the U.S. Open were born in raised in Southern California, including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay.
Here’s a closeup look at all 18 holes of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, the site of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.
Many golf pros and fans will get their first look at the historic, and somewhat mythical, Los Angeles Country Club this week with arrival of U.S. Open.
Elite golfers from Southern California are plentiful, but only Tiger Woods has won the U.S. Open. This week it is in their backyard at the L.A. Country Club.
Especially in California, the sport relies on extensive public subsidies and tax breaks. The Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting the U.S. Open, is an example.
Several golfers expressed their thoughts about the surprise merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf while shooting practice rounds ahead of the U.S. Open at LACC.
Fred Terrell, a longtime L.A. Country Club member, sees the U.S. Open as an avenue to grow the game of golf and assist underserved communities in South L.A.
Brooks Koepka has his career back on track, having won his fifth major. A big reason for that is L.A. doctor Neal ElAttrache, who rebuilt his knee.
Tiger Woods could not play in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club because of lingering health issues, but the golfers are still talking about the legend despite his absence.
John Light, a member of L.A. Country Club for the last half-century, has been documenting that undulating terrain through his camera for more than a decade.
Stanford teammates Alex Yang of Newport Beach, Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips and Barclay Brown qualified for the U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club.
Jose Ochoa and his team of six other attendants work from daybreak until late night at the L.A. Country Club, and this week focus on U.S. Open competitors and their every need.
Jaden Soong, 13, was among golfers trying to grab one of the at-large berths to the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open on Monday at Hillcrest Country Club.