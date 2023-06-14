Advertisement
Sports

2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club: Full coverage

By Sam Farmer
Steve Henson
For the first time in more than 75 years, Los Angeles is hosting a major golf tournament.

The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, with 156 golfers looking to conquer the 7,421-yard North Course for a winner’s take of $3.6 million out of a $20-million purse.

Several players competing at the U.S. Open were born in raised in Southern California, including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

A worker waters the 16th hole during the First Look for the U.S. Open Championship.

L.A. Country Club: Hole-by-hole breakdown of U.S. Open course

Here’s a closeup look at all 18 holes of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, the site of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.

An aerial photo is taken during the First Look for the U.S. Open Championship.

L.A. Country Club is part mystery, part myth that the U.S. Open will reveal

Many golf pros and fans will get their first look at the historic, and somewhat mythical, Los Angeles Country Club this week with arrival of U.S. Open.

 Patrick Cantlay hits from a sand trap to the first green during third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Meet the home team: SoCal golfers at LACC for U.S. Open seek elusive majors win

Elite golfers from Southern California are plentiful, but only Tiger Woods has won the U.S. Open. This week it is in their backyard at the L.A. Country Club.

An aerial photo is taken during the First Look for the U.S. Open Championship.

Opinion: The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger isn’t the problem. Golf is

Especially in California, the sport relies on extensive public subsidies and tax breaks. The Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting the U.S. Open, is an example.

Jon Rahm points as he prepares to putt on the fourth green during a practice round for the U.S. Open.

‘We’re so interested in the why’: Golfers at U.S. Open are vocal about PGA, LIV merger

Several golfers expressed their thoughts about the surprise merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf while shooting practice rounds ahead of the U.S. Open at LACC.

L.A. Country Club member Fred Terrell overlooks the 10th fairway.

From L.A. Country Club perspective, U.S. Open already changing community

Fred Terrell, a longtime L.A. Country Club member, sees the U.S. Open as an avenue to grow the game of golf and assist underserved communities in South L.A.

Brooks Koepka had to take some weird positions to protect his ailing knee in 2021.

Brooks Koepka’s ‘gritty’ return to golf started with Dr. ElAttrache’s knee surgery

Brooks Koepka has his career back on track, having won his fifth major. A big reason for that is L.A. doctor Neal ElAttrache, who rebuilt his knee.

Collin Morikawa speaks before the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament at The Los Angeles Country Club.

U.S. Open golfers still telling ‘Tiger Tales’ despite Woods’ absence

Tiger Woods could not play in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club because of lingering health issues, but the golfers are still talking about the legend despite his absence.

John Light holds up a black and white photograph he took of the 16th hole at Los Angeles Country Club.

John Light explains in black and white why L.A. Country Club is picture-perfect

John Light, a member of L.A. Country Club for the last half-century, has been documenting that undulating terrain through his camera for more than a decade.

Alex Yang plays a shot during a practice round Tuesday to ready for the U.S. Open.

Stanford golf team foursome barking up same tree in U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club

Stanford teammates Alex Yang of Newport Beach, Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips and Barclay Brown qualified for the U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club.

Jose Ochoa is the head locker room attendant at the Los Angeles Country Club.

From L.A. Country Club to U.S. Open, they’re attending to every matter

Jose Ochoa and his team of six other attendants work from daybreak until late night at the L.A. Country Club, and this week focus on U.S. Open competitors and their every need.

Jaden Soong competes during the US Open qualifier at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday June 5, 2023.

Seventh-grade prodigy Jaden Soong takes his shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open

Jaden Soong, 13, was among golfers trying to grab one of the at-large berths to the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open on Monday at Hillcrest Country Club.

