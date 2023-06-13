Advertisement
Sports

From L.A. Country Club to U.S. Open, they’re attending to every matter

Jose Ochoa poses with clubs in locker room of the L.A. Country Club. He is the head locker room attendant.
Jose Ochoa is the head locker room attendant at the Los Angeles Country Club, which is playing host to the 2023 U.S. Open.
(Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Jose Ochoa wanted to learn to play golf but didn’t have the money for lessons.

That didn’t dissuade the industrious young man. Ochoa would spend hours on the driving range at Rancho Park, eavesdropping on others getting lessons and quietly taking notes.

“I taught myself to play, and I got pretty good,” said Ochoa, 64, head locker room attendant at Los Angeles Country Club, a place he has worked since 1982. He plays only a couple times a year these days, but at his peak he shot a 74 on the North Course, site of this week’s U.S. Open.

Advertisement

Ochoa and his team of six other attendants work from daybreak until late night, doing laundry, polishing golf shoes, providing Open competitors with whatever they need — just as they do with LACC members during any other week.

Raised on a family farm near Guadalajara, Mexico, Ochoa has seven sisters and three brothers, one of whom, Juan, is a caddie at the club.

A worker waters the 16th hole during the First Look for the U.S. Open Championship.

Sports

L.A. Country Club: Hole-by-hole breakdown of U.S. Open course

Here’s a closeup look at all 18 holes of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, the site of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.

Like a bartender at a neighborhood joint, Ochoa is — as much as anything — a sounding board, psychologist and friend.

“I don’t come to work here,” he said. “I come here to have fun. This is nothing for me. I have a relationship with all the members and their families.”

Essential to his job is his unshakable memory.

“Ah,” he said. “It’s the only thing God gave me. Faces and names. I can meet you today, and I can see you in five years, and as soon as I see your face, your name comes to my mind right away.”

As for this week? Unforgettable.

Brooks Koepka had to take some weird positions to protect his ailing knee in 2021.

Sports

Brooks Koepka’s ‘gritty’ return to golf started with Dr. ElAttrache’s knee surgery

Brooks Koepka has his career back on track, having won his fifth major. A big reason for that is L.A. doctor Neal ElAttrache, who rebuilt his knee.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement