Shohei Ohtani does not have MLB’s top-selling jersey. Who does?

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during a game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 4 in Cleveland. Acuña has sold the most jerseys this season.

Shohei Ohtani might be the headline attraction at Tuesday’s All-Star Game, but he is not the player who has sold the most jerseys this season.

That would be Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. Acuña got the most fan votes for the All-Star Game and sold the most jerseys this season; Ohtani ranked second in both categories.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who returned in April from an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s drug policy, ranked third in jersey sales.

Ohtani’s Angels teammate, Mike Trout, ranked 10th. Trout has appeared in every ranking of the most popular jerseys since his rookie season of 2012, according to a league announcement.

Three Dodgers ranked among the top 20: Mookie Betts (No. 6), Freddie Freeman (No. 16) and Clayton Kershaw (No. 20).

The jersey sales rankings are determined by sales through the league’s website. The rankings, as announced by the league Monday:

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

5. José Altuve, Houston Astros

6. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

7. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

8. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

9. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

10. Mike Trout, Angels

11. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

12. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

13. Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

14. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

15. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

16. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

17. Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

18. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

19. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

20. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers