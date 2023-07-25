Advertisement
Bronny James suffers cardiac at USC workout: Complete coverage

Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game.
Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday, his family announced. He is in stable condition.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James and a USC freshman, suffered a cardiac arrest during a Trojans basketball workout on Monday.

James, 18, is in stable condition after a brief stretch in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Here’s The Times’ complete coverage of Bronny and the situation.

