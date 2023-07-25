Bronny James suffers cardiac at USC workout: Complete coverage
Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James and a USC freshman, suffered a cardiac arrest during a Trojans basketball workout on Monday.
James, 18, is in stable condition after a brief stretch in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the family.
Here’s The Times’ complete coverage of Bronny and the situation.
The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest during a USC workout Monday. His family says he is in stable condition.
LeBron James thanked USC staff for treating Bronny James when he suffered cardiac arrest, but LAUSD athletes are unlikely to get comparable aid.
‘Lets go Bronny … we all pullin for u’: Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest
Bronny James, a USC basketball freshman and son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at practice. Magic Johnson and others offer their support.
LeBron James’ youngest son, 6-foot-6 Bryce, is transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, which is undergoing an athletics transformation.
Sierra Canyon High senior Bronny James commits to USC as he pursues a professional career playing alongside father LeBron James of the Lakers.
Despite his immense wealth, LeBron James’ pride in Bronny’s decision to attend USC mirrors all parents of a first-generation college student.
The Times shadowed Bronny James, son of Lakers star LeBron James, to find out how he navigates the pressure to one day join his father in the NBA.
An inside look at Bronny James’ unique senior season, during which he was helped and hindered by his famous father LeBron James.
Juju Watkins stars in McDonald’s All-American Game; Bronny James, Jared McCain impress
Juju Watkins scored 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American girls’ game Tuesday, while Bronny James and Jared McCain impressed in the boys’ game.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame routs Sierra Canyon, ending Bronny James’ high school career
Sherman Oak Notre Dame’s dominance over Sierra Canyon continued Tuesday with an 80-61 thumping in the boys’ basketball Division I regional final.
Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James and Juju Watkins selected as McDonald’s All-Americans
Corona Centennial’s Jared McCain and Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James and Juju Watkins were selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American games.
Bronny James is just starting to “see who he is” down the stretch of his senior season at Sierra Canyon High, according to head coach Andre Chevalier.
‘He made his own clone.’ LeBron James’ high school teammates offer thoughts on Bronny
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon travel to Ohio, to take on St. Vincent-St. Mary, the school LeBron James once led to three state titles.
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony help pack gym to watch sons battle in basketball
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and other celebrities showed up to watch Sierra Canyon hold off New York’s Christ the King 62-51 on Monday in Chatsworth.
Bronny James scored 25 points in his senior year home debut to lead Sierra Canyon to a 77-61 win over Crossroads on Wednesday.
Bronny James finished with 31 points on Friday night, making six of seven three-point attempts, in Sierra Canyon High’s first game of a Las Vegas tournament.
A week after Nike announced it had inked Bronny James to an NIL deal, Beats by Dre announced it signed the son of Lakers star LeBron James.
Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to stream ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ with FaZe Clan.
LeBron James talks about his son facing Mater Dei 17 years after he faced Monarchs
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon will play Mater Dei for Open Division title.
The Trailblazers are on a 12-day trip playing high school teams in the home country of exchange student and team member Harold Yu.
A few days ago, Bronny James came downstairs to show his father something.
When the 14-year-old eighth-grader stole the ball and ended the play with a dunk early in the third quarter on Monday, dad gave him a standing ovation from his seat behind the bench.
Get ready for Chino Hills-like lines for Sierra Canyon games with the arrival of Bronny James
Sierra Canyon might want to start selling season tickets for its basketball games next winter.
LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce, will be enrolling at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon next year, according to a person close to the family.