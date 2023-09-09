Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: How did Julio Urías not learn first lesson?

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias stares down at the ground in the dugout during a game last month at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias collects his thoughts in the dugout during a game last month at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Share
1

I guess that Julio Urías didn’t learn anything from the debacle that Trevor Bauer went through. When will these athletes figure out that you are not above the law? Another shameful act should be punished to the hilt and just maybe it won’t happen again.

Craig London
Woodland Hills

::

Let me help some of you out there that don’t understand how companies work. If you work for a company, in this case MLB, they have rules and standards of behavior in place. It doesn’t matter if you are charged or convicted of the crime in question. No major league team wanted Trevor Bauer because he would have been a distraction. Now you have Urías. Stop with the stupid “we need him in October” comments. Cut ties with Julio Urías and move on.

Advertisement

Larry Estis
Oceanside

::

Integrity trumps winning. Mr. Urías should be dropped by the Dodgers unless the reported information is false. Being a member of the Dodger organization should represent something beyond baseball ability and athleticism, even if dropping him results in losing early in the playoffs.

Jerry Frankel
Plano, Texas

::

Once again, Bill Plaschke is leading the charge in chasing an athlete out of town. Don’t extend LeBron James. Let Anthony Davis leave. The Lakers blew it by giving Kobe Bryant his last contract. Goodbye Bauer. Now, Urías should never pitch for the Dodgers again. Sounds like if Bill owned a team, he would only employ angels from heaven who are willing to work for pennies.

Rod Lawrence
Los Angeles

Advertisement

::

Bill Plaschke said it best: Julio Urías simply cannot be allowed to pitch again for the Dodgers. I realize he has not been convicted, but what message does this send to baseball, fans and L.A. if he goes unpunished? It is never OK to smack around your partner/spouse. He has become a disgrace to Dodger Blue.

Corina Rivas
Los Angeles

::

Although I completely agree with Plaschke’s opinion on the the course of action the Dodgers should take with Julio Urías, he should be called out for stating Urías is “the Dodgers’ most popular player.”

Paul Burns
Granada Hills

2

Starting over

Is it possible to put Angels GM Perry Minasian on waivers?

Al Korn
Huntington Beach

Advertisement

::

If the Angels want to survive, owner Arte Moreno must sell the team and Perry Minasian has got to go.

Susan Stann
Temecula

3

Quarterback flip

Isn’t the primary job of the head coach to use training camp to evaluate his players and put his best starting 11 on the field, ready to perform at their highest level? If so, Chip Kelly failed miserably in the Bruins’ close win over Coastal Carolina. He obviously failed to fully evaluate his quarterbacks, alternating Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore in the game, typically a strategy that causes only confusion among the squad. Given his reputation and salary, UCLA fans deserve more leadership and decisiveness from Kelly.

Noel Johnson
Glendale

4

College contradiction

J. Brady McCollough’s column “Stanford, Cal on move because football is big game” aptly lambastes the “broken” structure of college athletics, but also reeks of L.A. hypocrisy. McCollough blasts Cal and Stanford for having the audacity to aspire to continue to compete at college athletics’ highest level, while offering not one word criticizing USC and UCLA for triggering the Pac-12’s implosion because greed led them to bolt their longtime conference home in order to boost their athletic budgets.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco

5

Questioning reality

Regarding Bill Dwyre’s column on the NCAA: Yes, why does the NCAA still exist? Yet why do so-called institutions of higher learning choose to be triple-A feeders for the NFL? Why doesn’t the NFL pay for the whole thing?

Or walk away from it. The only reason Harvard and its $53 billion in endowments doesn’t win the NCAA football title every year is because they choose not to — and they’re doing just fine.

Seth Walworth
San Marino

::

Trust the always dependable Bill Dwyre to provide the perfect commentary on the deplorable state of college athletics.

Advertisement

As for the NCAA and the ex-Pac-12 officials, shame on you for “taking the money” and running.

Brian Winn
Los Angeles

6

Nix that metaphor

I was shocked and angry to see the sports page headline “The Man with the Golden Gun” on Sept. 6. Why would someone think that was appropriate, especially with so much gun violence happening in our country? Please use some thoughtful sense, some kindness and some carefulness when choosing your headlines.

Robin Walsh
Laguna Beach

::

I sincerely hope that Justin Herbert never takes a gun, golden or otherwise, onto the football field. With all of the gun violence in today’s world maybe it is time to retire this type of comparison.

Advertisement

Gary Green
Pasadena

7

Seeking clarification

It’s important for reputable papers to be accurate when quoting. The article on the death of former Rams star Eddie Meador quotes Bear Bryant, then football coach at Texas A&M, as telling Meador, a recent high school grad seeking an opportunity to play for the Aggies in 1955, “You’ll never play Division 1 football. You need to go somewhere else.” Highly unlikely. As a paraphrase, no problem, but to put quotation marks around it is unacceptable. Why? Because the NCAA didn’t create college divisions until 1973.

Ed Pell
Santa Monica

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement