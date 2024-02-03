Advertisement
NASCAR moves Clash at Coliseum, Mexico series race to Saturday to avoid storms

Cars race around a quarter-mile oval at sunset at the Coliseum
NASCAR has moved the Clash at the Coliseum and its Mexico Series race from Sunday to Saturday to avoid heavy rain expected to hit the Los Angeles area Sunday morning.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
NASCAR is used to moving its race schedule because of weather but rarely, if ever, have they moved a race up a day. But that’s what happened Saturday afternoon when Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and Batalla en El Cosiseo were moved to Saturday night. The move was made in advance of an atmospheric river of rain that is expected to hit California on Sunday.

“Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night,” NASCAR said in an unattributed news release. “Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for [Saturday’s] event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors and staff.

“We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners and everyone associated with this event for this unprecedented event.”

Admission to Saturday’s event will be free, with limited services, and those who purchased tickets to Sunday’s races will be contacted. Those who bought parking through ParkWhiz for Sunday will be fully refunded.

The Busch Light Clash will go first with the Mexico Series race to follow. The Busch race will be televised on FS1. It’s unclear what NBC will do with its time scheduled for Sunday, where the Busch Light Clash was scheduled to be counter-programming for those who do not want to watch the Grammy’s on CBS.

John Cherwa

