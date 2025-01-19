Advertisement
Sports

Jeff Torborg, Dodger who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game before managerial career, dies at 83

Cleveland manager Jeff Torborg smiles before a game against the Chicago White Sox.
Cleveland manager Jeff Torborg talks to umpires before a game against the Chicago White Sox in July 1979. Torborg, who played for the Dodgers and Angels, died Sunday at 83.
(Madeline Drexler / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and was the 1990 AL manager of the year with the Chicago White Sox, died Sunday. He was 83.

The White Sox said on social media that Torborg died in his hometown of Westfield, N.J. A cause of death wasn’t given.

Torborg was behind the plate for three no-hitters, the first with Koufax and the Dodgers for the perfect game against the Chicago Cubs in 1965. Torborg had the second in 1970 with Bill Singer for the Dodgers against Philadelphia, then in 1973 with the Angels caught the first of Nolan Ryan’s record seven no-hitters in a game against Kansas City.

Advertisement
(Original Caption) Dodgers and Dollars Meet Here. Photo shows paymaster, George Dean.

Dodgers

Tommy Brown, youngest MLB home-run hitter and player on 1947 Dodgers, dies at 97

Tommy Brown, who was 16 years old when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1944, died in Florida on Wednesday at the age of 97.

After starring at Westfield High School and Rutgers University, Torborg spent 10 seasons in the majors as a player — the first seven with the Dodgers and the last three with the Angels. He hit .214 with eight homers and 101 RBIs in 574 games.

He began his managing career with Cleveland (1977 -79), was with the White Sox from 1989-91 and also had stints with the New York Mets (1992-93), Montreal (2000) and Florida (2002-03). He was the AL manager of the year in 1990, leading the White Sox to 94 victories.

More to Read

SportsDodgersAngelsObituaries

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement