Has any NFL team won the Super Bowl three years in a row?

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make Super Bowl history Sunday.

Nine teams have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but no team has won three in a row. In fact, when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the two-time defending champions will be the first team in position to pull off such a feat.

Only three other teams have played in three or more consecutive Super Bowls. The Miami Dolphins played in Super Bowls VI-VIII but lost the first one before winning the next two. The Buffalo Bills played in four straight Super Bowls, XXV-XXVIII, but didn’t win any of them. The New England Patriots played in Super Bowls LI-LIII but sandwiched a loss between two wins.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII two years ago and the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII last year. It was the first time any team had repeated as the NFL champions in 19 years — since Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII following the 2003 season, then knocked off the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX a year later.

A handful of teams had a chance at consecutive titles in the ensuing years but couldn’t pull it off.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season, but a year later lost to the Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI following the 2016 season but the next year lost to the Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

And the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season, but a year later, they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

The other teams to have won Super Bowl titles in consecutive years are the Green Packers (Super Bowls I and II), the Dolphins (Super Bowls VII and VIII), Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowls IX and X, and Super Bowls XIII and XIV), the 49ers (Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV), Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII) and the Broncos (Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII).