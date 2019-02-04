Super Bowl 2019: Patriots' Patrick Chung ruled out with an arm injury

The Patriots appear to have lost a key defensive player as veteran safety Patrick Chung left the game with an air cast on his right arm. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an arm injury.
Chung’s arm was sandwiched between Rams ballcarrier Todd Gurley and a Patriots defender trying to make the tackle.
Gurley picked up more yards on back-to-back runs on the Rams’ opening drive of the second half than he and C.J. Anderson combined for the first 30 minutes of the game. Gurley ran for 10 yards on three carries in the first half. He broke off a game-best 16-yard run and then gained five yards before being tackled by Chung and Jonathan Jones.
Chung was replaced by Duron Harmon.
The Rams’ drive ended a play later when Jared Goff could not connect with Brandin Cooks on a third down pass. Goff has yet to complete a third down pass.