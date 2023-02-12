Patrick Mahomes returns to Super Bowl LVII after limping off field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the field at the start of the second half of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles after appearing to tweak his right high-ankle sprain late in the second quarter.

Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after being tackled by Philadelphia’s T.J. Edwards on a third-down run. He was limping significantly as he left the field after the play and could be seen grimacing on the sideline as if he was in a lot of pain. The Chiefs punted after that play; their offense did not take the field before halftime.

Mahomes completed eight of 13 passes for 89 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, in the first half. The Eagles led 24-14 at halftime. The Chiefs received the kickoff to start the second half, and Mahomes returned to the field with his offense. After handing off the first three plays of the drive, Mahomes scrambled to complete a pass.

The NFL’s most valuable player initially suffered a right high-ankle sprain during the first half of the Chiefs’ divisional round victory over Jacksonville last month. He missed most of the second quarter but returned to play in the second half of that game. He also played the following week in his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes made the key play in that game when he scrambled for a first down and absorbed a late hit to set up the game-winning field goal with three seconds left.