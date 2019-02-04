Tracy Wolfson delivers post-Super Bowl interview with Tom Brady under pressure

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson was put into a somewhat dangerous spot after New England’s 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, trying to conduct a live interview with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a crush of media.
For several minutes, CBS’ cameras and live mics stayed on Wolfson, and she stayed composed as she finally positioned herself to ask Brady questions.
Wolfson also provided several key updates on Todd Gurley’s erratic participation in the Rams offense. Just before opening kickoff, Wolfson asked Rams coach Sean McVay about Gurley’s availability. McVay said Gurley’s “got a good look in his eyes.”
But about halfway through the first quarter, Gurley’s absence necessitated Wolfson to circle back and report that “the Rams just told me there’s nothing to report” on Gurley, despite informing her he would be “heavily involved in the gameplan.”
At halftime, CBS studio analyst Phil Simms referenced Wolfson’s report and could only guess that “he’s not 100%.”
Wolfson came back in the fourth quarter with an update that McVay “told me it’s not the knee limiting” Gurley and teammate C.J. Anderson was “trying to be that mentor and keep Gurley focused.”