Cassius Stanley says he will attend Duke

Cassius Stanley won’t be continuing his basketball career in Southern California.
The guard from Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High on Monday announced he would attend Duke. UCLA was among the universities Stanley was considering attending.
While UCLA was in the running, Stanley’s father, Jerome, said two weeks ago he had not been in touch with a UCLA coach in several weeks. Mick Cronin was hired on April 9 to replace the fired Steve Alford.
“I expect we will have a conversation out of respect for the program,” Jerome Stanley said. “That was the purpose of waiting.”
Stanley did not make an early commitment while waiting to see what would happen with UCLA’s program and others. As a senior at Sierra Canyon, he helped the Trailblazers to Southern Section and state Open Division championships, averaging 17.8 points.
Stanley said “it was a crazy decision,” then elaborated what he meant.
“It was a lot of pressure,” he said. “Initially I had three schools, UCLA, Kansas and Oregon. Coach Alford got fired. Around the same time Duke slid in. I was skeptical at first because I wanted to stay loyal to the programs that were recruiting me earlier, but I felt Duke had the best to offer.”
He’ll be following the same path of former Sierra Canyon standout Marvin Bagley III, who picked Duke two years ago.