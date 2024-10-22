Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake chooses Duke over UCLA

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake is one of the top senior high school players in California.

Having grown to 6 feet 9 with improved shooting range, Nikolas Khamenia is geared up to have his best season yet for two-time defending state champion Harvard-Westlake High.

He’s won two gold medals this year for USA national teams and won state and Southern Section championships, but he’s not finished.

On Tuesday, Khamenia ended months of contemplation over where he wants to play college basketball. The winning choice is Duke. It’s a huge victory for a school that already has commitments from twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer, two of the top prospects in the nation. It’s also a major disappointment for UCLA, which devoted plenty of time and effort recruiting Khamenia for four years and has two of his former Harvard-Westlake teammates, Trent Perry and Christian Horry, on the roster. Gonzaga also was a finalist.

Khamenia made the announcement in a small room on campus filled with family and teammates that was broadcast live on YouTube. He revealed his choice by opening a USA jacket and revealing a Duke T-shirt.

“I’m going to come there and give it all I have,” Khamenia said. “I’m coming to win a national championship.”

What the Blue Devils are getting is someone perfect to play the wing position. His versatility and unselfishness were shown this year for the USA 18U national team and the 18U three-on-three team for which he was named most valuable player at the World Cup in Hungary. His strength and shooting touch make him a challenging matchup, and he also excels on defense.

“He’s always been an incredibly high-IQ, high-feel basketball player who played incredibly hard,” coach David Rebibo said. “Through the years, he’s grown physically and matured at 6-9, 210 pounds with a college-ready body and skill set that affords him to play any position one to five. He’s a consummate worker. I can’t be prouder of his development and growth.”

Khamenia returned from Hungary in such good shape that few teammates could keep up with him in practices. He’s a workaholic, practicing in the morning and afternoon while trying to keep progressing. He’s close to two younger siblings, ages 13 and 6, but decided he was comfortable moving away to college.

“He’s a much-improved shooter, much-improved ballhandler and improved finisher,” Rebibo said.

The early signing date for basketball is Nov. 13.

Khamenia’s father, Val, is an assistant coach at L.A. Valley College.

“He’s not even close to where he’s going to end up,” his father said. “He’s got a lot of things he can get better at.”