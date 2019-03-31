UCLA’s Duane Broussard is joining Jamie Dixon’s staff at Texas Christian

UCLA associate head basketball coach Duane Broussard is joining Jamie Dixon’s staff at Texas Christian, Broussard confirmed Sunday.
Broussard, a native of Sugar Land, Texas, replaces Horned Frogs assistant Scott Cross, who is departing to become the head coach at Troy.
Broussard, 47, spent six seasons at UCLA after coming over from New Mexico with coach Steve Alford before the 2013-14 season. Broussard remained on the Bruins’ staff after Alford’s dismissal in late December, helping interim coach Murry Bartow guide the team to a 10-10 record over the final 2½ months.
UCLA went 134-73 while Broussard was a member of the staff, reaching three NCAA tournament regional semifinals. Broussard also helped the team secure four top-five recruiting classes nationally.
Texas Christian (23-13) is playing Texas on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York in a semifinal of the National Invitation Tournament.