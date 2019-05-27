UCLA baseball regional is close to home for Loyola Marymount

UCLA led the nation in earned run average (2.59) and WHIP (1.06). The Bruins’ top two starting pitchers, Ryan Garcia and Jack Ralston, are a combined 20-0. Reliever Nathan Hadley is 8-1. Closer Holden Powell led the Pac-12 with 16 saves. They are one of the top defensive teams in the nation, ranking second in fielding percentage (0.982). And UCLA scores 6.6 runs per game. It has five starters hitting better than .300, four who have at least 20 extra-base hits.