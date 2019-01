Sports media: Dick Vitale says Rick Pitino to UCLA, Bill Walton says Barack Obama; we say enough!

* Starting with Sunday’s 10 a.m. wild-card game in Baltimore, the Chargers could have four straight postseason games on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling each one, through the Feb. 3 Super Bowl in Atlanta. Nantz, who last saw the Chargers in person for a 28-6 win at Dallas on Thanksgiving Day 2017, notes the team has gone 16-5 since that game “but for whatever reason, they haven’t fallen into our CBS primary broadcast window during that time.” Nantz added: “I know it’s been tough for the Chargers to gain a foothold in the L.A. market but that could change in the next four weeks. Wait until you see how many fans will jump on the bandwagon if this team gets on a roll.”