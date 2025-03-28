Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Mississippi in Sweet 16

UCLA women vs. Mississippi live updates: Bruins face tough test in Sweet 16

Lauren Betts and the UCLA women looks to keep their championship hopes alive with a win over Mississippi in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament at 7 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Ed GuzmanDeputy Sports Editor 
UCLA center Lauren Betts reacts during the second half of a game against Richmond.
UCLA center Lauren Betts celebrates during a win over Richmond in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 23.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

UCLA’s juniors are determined to finally advance past the Sweet 16

VIDEO | 05:42
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kiki Rice remembers the feeling. The bitter emotions she felt sitting on the training table in UCLA’s locker room in Albany, N.Y., while processing yet another Sweet 16 loss.

A year later the shock has worn off, but the disappointment has remained. UCLA’s star point guard wants to make her third trip to the NCAA regional semifinal the charm.

