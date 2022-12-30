UCLA vs. Pitt in Sun Bowl: Panthers jump out to early lead

Bruins limit Panthers to a field goal after bumpy start

It wasn’t the prettiest opening drive for either team, but Pitt claimed the first three points of the Sun Bowl.

Panthers backup quarterback Nick Patti and the offense were hit with a delay of game penalty to start the drive, but he later scrambled for a 41-yard gain.

Pitt marched steadily toward the red zone, but the UCLA defense delivered a few key plays capped by Stephan Blaylock’s tackle of Patti to force fourth down.

Ben Sauls hit a 22-yard field goal with 8:05 left in the first quarter.

Pitt 3, UCLA 0