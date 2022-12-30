UCLA vs. Pitt in Sun Bowl: Panthers jump out to early lead

Bruins limit Panthers to a field goal after bumpy start
It wasn’t the prettiest opening drive for either team, but Pitt claimed the first three points of the Sun Bowl.
Panthers backup quarterback Nick Patti and the offense were hit with a delay of game penalty to start the drive, but he later scrambled for a 41-yard gain.
Pitt marched steadily toward the red zone, but the UCLA defense delivered a few key plays capped by Stephan Blaylock’s tackle of Patti to force fourth down.
Ben Sauls hit a 22-yard field goal with 8:05 left in the first quarter.
Pitt 3, UCLA 0
And we’re off ...
Howdy, I’m Iliana Limón Romero and I’ll be providing live UCLA-Pitt updates while Ben Bolch reports live from the Sun Bowl. As an El Paso, Texas, native, I’ve attended many Sun Bowls through the years. The conditions look good today, with far less wind than we’ve seen in the past.
Pitt received the opening kickoff and backup quarterback Nick Patti is leading the Panthers’ offense.
UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr is a quiet star and role model for the Bruins
A tall, ruggedly handsome young man, proudly wearing his Bruins blues, stood up this week and told us that all is not lost in college football.
His name, Jack Landherr, won’t be familiar, even though he will be playing in his 42nd game for UCLA in Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso. Long snappers don’t make headlines, unless they screw up. In four seasons, Landherr never screwed up. His snaps to the holder or punter were always on target, some perhaps a hundredth of a second slower than he wanted, maybe six inches higher than the previous one. No harm, no foul.
He caused a fumble in punt coverage in a Nov. 25 game against Cal. That led to a Bruins recovery, probably the game’s winning points, joyful slaps on the helmet from his teammates along the sidelines and praise from his coach, Chip Kelly, in the postgame news conference. He even got his name in the paper. Those things, of course, happen to quarterbacks and wide receivers and running backs about every 10 minutes. For Landherr, never before and no matter. He was a student-athlete.
UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern is back for Sun Bowl after health issues
EL PASO, Texas — Watching games on television can be hard work for a veteran defensive coordinator used to howling instructions from the press box.
Old habits must be put to rest. A voice must be lowered. One’s surroundings must be recognized to preserve the sanity of everyone within earshot.
“Not good, not good,” Bill McGovern said of his adjustment to watching UCLA from afar the last five games. “When you coach for 37 years and all of a sudden you think you have a headset on at home but you don’t, you know? So you might be yelling at somebody in your house rather than somebody on the other end of the line.”
For the first time in more than two months, McGovern’s familiar, raspy voice will be heard on coaches’ headsets.
He’s back.
How Chip Kelly and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s mutual trust elevated UCLA
EL PASO, Texas — It would have been easy to give up on the young quarterback.
His accuracy was spotty. The ball sometimes slipped out of his hand for no apparent reason. He had a maddening tendency to run backward under pressure.
Maybe, just maybe, there was a better alternative …
It would have been easy to give up on the old coach.
His offense didn’t resemble what those jolly green giants ran at Oregon. The roster hemorrhaged one talented player after another. He preached books and ball, but where were all the wins?
Maybe, just maybe, there was a better alternative …
Five years later, aligned more closely than ever, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Chip Kelly will walk onto a football field together for the last time, having withstood every doubt.
UCLA’s move to the Big Ten comes with an added ‘Berkeley Tax’
After months of haggling over UCLA’s end-around move to join the Big Ten Conference, the University of California regents are stepping aside and allowing the departure to proceed as planned.
The regents voted during a meeting Wednesday at UCLA to allow the Bruins to leave the Pacific-12 Conference and join the Big Ten provided they pay a hefty tax to UC sister school California-Berkeley and take measures to mitigate travel and improve nutrition and mental-health services for student-athletes.
By joining crosstown rival USC as part of an expanded Big Ten that will include 16 teams, the Bruins will help form the nation’s first coast-to-coast conference as well as a worthy foil to the supercharged Southeastern Conference.
UCLA vs. Pitt in Sun Bowl: Betting lines, odds and picks against the spread
Sportsbooks have UCLA as a seven-point favorite over Pittsburgh in Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso.
The big question was whether UCLA star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet would play in the game or opt out. Both are practicing and expected to play, with Thompson-Robinson taking most of the first-team snaps while Charbonnet was in-and-out.
When the bowl matchup was announced earlier this month, the Bruins opened as four-point favorites, lower than expected but understandable due to the uncertainty. The line has been steadily bet higher, up to UCLA -7.5 at DraftKings sportsbooks, which reports that 76% of the bets and 81% of the money has been on the Bruins. This would appear to be an indication that “someone knows something.” For current figures, see the VSiN betting splits page.