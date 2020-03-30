Pac-12 extends its coronavirus suspension of athletic activities

The Pac-12 has extended its suspension of organized team activities an additional two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that a complete shutdown of collegiate sports in the conference will last through May.

The conference announced its decision Monday to suspend activities through May 31, while assuring it would reevaluate its position periodically in the coming weeks.

The updated policy will continue to bar any type of in-person workouts or team activities, while also clarifying limits for virtual team activities.

Online supervised workouts or skill instruction remain prohibited. Coaches, however, are able to recommend workout plans or pass along taped demonstration videos for workout plans, “in order to demonstrate proper form and technique,” the Pac-12 statement read.

Coaches are able to conduct some form of virtual team activities, including group film study, with football limited to two hours per week and all other sports allotted four hours.

The Pac-12 is appealing the NCAA to increase its limit of two hours for football.

It was only 16 days ago that the Pac-12 first announced it would cancel its men’s basketball conference tournament, as college sports was forced to confront unprecedented circumstances due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Hours later, the Pac-12 went forward in canceling all remaining winter and spring sports and championships.

Its original suspension of organized team activities was scheduled to expire on Monday. Now, it’ll be at least another two months before Pac-12 teams can gather normally again.