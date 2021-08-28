Best photos from UCLA’s season-opening win over Hawaii

UCLA’s 2021 college football season got off to a promising start Saturday with a 44-10 victory over Hawaii at the Rose Bowl.

It marked UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s first nonconference win since he arrived in Westwood. Next week’s game against Louisiana State should offer a better measure as to how the Bruins will stand in the Pac-12 this season.

Here are some of the best photos of UCLA’s win over Hawaii from veteran Times photographer Luis Sinco:

UCLA players take the field at the Rose Bowl for their season opener against Hawaii. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

UCLA players take the field for a game against Hawaii at the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA players huddle before playing Hawaii at the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA defensive lineman Datona Jackson tries to deflect a pass by Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tries to hurdle Hawaii defender Chima Azonnah in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Hawaii in the Rose Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert chases down Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet gets past Hawaii safety Chima Azunna to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Brittain Brown looks for room to run against Hawaii in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Ethan Femea fights for extra yards against Hawaii in the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passes under pressure against UCLA in the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA coach Chip Kelly huddles with players during a timeout in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA cornerback Jay Shaw intercepts a pass by Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet breaks free for a touchdown run against Hawaii in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet breaks free for a touchdown run against Hawaii in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)