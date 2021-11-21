Advertisement
Natalie Chou and IImar’I Thomas lead No. 20 UCLA to victory over Virginia

UCLA guard Natalie Chou, shown here in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament against Wyoming in March, scored 20 points Sunday against Virginia.
Natalie Chou scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, IImar’I Thomas added 19 points and No. 20 UCLA pulled away to beat Virginia 69-57 on Sunday.

Jaelynn Penn scored 16 points and joined Chou, Thomas and Dominique Onu with two 3-pointers. The Bruins (3-0) were 9 of 17 behind the arc (53%) and shot 51% overall (25 of 49).

The balanced scoring helped pick up the slack with leading scorer Charisma Osborne (21.5 ppg) out after injuring a foot in the last game. Osborne did not suit up but was walking on the sideline. UCLA was down to seven players for the game and three finished with four fouls.

Carole Miller led the Cavaliers (0-4) with 14 points.

The Bruins head to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase with three games in three days, beginning Friday.

