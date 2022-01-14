UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet will make another run with Bruins, return for 2022 season

Living up to his nickname as “The Terminator,” UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet will be back with the Bruins in 2022.

Citing “UNFINISHED BUSINESS” alongside pictures of himself in a UCLA uniform on social media Friday afternoon, Charbonnet tweeted “Not done yet..” in announcing he would play at least one more college season.

Charbonnet’s return gives the Bruins another critical component of their offense coming back next season after quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced earlier in the week that he would play a fifth college season. Charbonnet will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the additional season granted every college player in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

In his first season at UCLA after transferring from Michigan, the Camarillo native ran for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking No. 22 nationally in both categories.

A first-team All-Pac-12 selection by coaches, Charbonnet led the conference with seven 100-yard rushing games and ranked second in the Pac-12 by averaging 94.75 yards per game on the ground. He was selected the Associated Press’ Pac-12 newcomer of the year and was presented the Henry R. Red Sanders Award as the team’s most valuable player at the postseason awards banquet.

Charbonnet will lead a rushing attack that welcomes his returning production with graduate transfer Brittain Brown, who started the first three games in 2021 before giving way to Charbonnet, having exhausted his eligibility.

The Bruins will need to find some new blockers for Charbonnet after left tackle Sean Rhyan and right tackle Alec Anderson announced they were departing for the NFL draft and guard Paul Grattan Jr. exhausted his eligibility.