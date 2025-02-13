No. 6 USC vs. No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball: Live updates, start time and more

- Share via
JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC hold off No. 4 Connecticut to win in a thriller
HARTFORD, Conn. — In a marquee matchup Saturday night, No. 7 USC defeated perennial powerhouse No. 4 Connecticut 72-70, avenging its Elite Eight loss to the Huskies in April and strengthening its status as one of the nation’s elite teams.
“This is a really significant win, and it’s a significant win because of the stature of the UConn program and what [Connecticut coach] Geno Auriemma has done for our sport,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “I told [the team] in [the locker room] — for me, for my entire high school and on, this is what basketball excellence was, this is what we saw. And it’s challenged all of us to want to be better, to find players who want to be better and be that elite.”
Undeterred playing in front of a sold-out crowd on the road, USC opened the game with a 9-0 run, capitalizing on cold shooting and defensive lapses from the Huskies. Buoyed by 15 points from JuJu Watkins, the Trojans shot 48.6% from the floor in the first half, including seven for 11 from three-point range, to take a 42-29 lead at halftime.
Plaschke: Cori Close forging a new UCLA legend with the lessons John Wooden taught her
She was a kid. He was a legend.
She was an assistant coach in her first college job. He was the greatest coach in college basketball history.
She was 22. He was 83.
When she was ushered into his Encino condo for the first time, she was so nervous, she couldn’t even pronounce her name.
“Who is this?” asked John Wooden, pointing to where she was standing behind several other visiting coaches.
With JuJu Watkins slumping, other Trojans find their fit ahead of USC-UCLA showdown
JuJu Watkins stared blankly toward the court, the frustration evident on her face. It’s rare anything penetrates the preternatural calm with which Watkins plays, but it was clear the superstar sophomore was pressing, in the throes of her worst slump yet at USC.
Now, as a Fox camera zoomed in on her and coach Lindsay Gottlieb, her gaze and frustration were on full display.
Vanessa Nygaard recognized that rare bit of frustration, bottled up within. And she also knew, in Watkins’ case, there was nothing to worry about.
Nygaard was the coach at Windward High when Watkins was a freshman, first finding herself in high school hoops. Even then, Nygaard says, Watkins was so naturally composed, so uncommonly put together for a teenager, that the coach Nygaard actually urged her to let out the frustration once in a while.