Donna Heinel's indictment complicates Mick Haley's USC arbitration complaint

On March 25, Heinel pleaded not guilty to the federal charge. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted for conspiring to accept bribe payments to facilitate the admission of nonworthy athletes into USC. On April 12, she filed a motion to stay the Haley hearing and for a protective order against any discovery on her until her criminal matter is resolved. On April 25, Haley filed an opposition to both requests, and on Friday, USC urged a brief stay so that discovery could proceed in an efficient manner.