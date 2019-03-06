USC freshmen Elijah Weaver and J’Raan Brooks show some promise with more playing time

Derryck Thornton, the Trojans’ starter all season, had come off the bench because of coach Andy Enfield’s decision to start Kevin Porter Jr. to get his four best shooters on the floor against UCLA’s zone defense. Once Thornton entered, he played one of his worst games of the year. At one point, in the midst of a back-and-forth battle, a startling statistic emerged: During the minutes Thornton was on the floor, USC trailed UCLA by 27 points. He would finish the game with a plus-minus of minus-23.